Water issue in San Francisco prompts warning to avoid Geary at Blake

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of San Francisco issued an advisory alert urging the public to avoid the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Blake Street in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood just north of University of San Francisco.

The advisory cites "water department activity" and that crews are on the scene. Traffic delays and detours are expected.

For live traffic information visit 511.org.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

