Water department crew hits gas line in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters evacuated a block of Sussex Street in Glen Park for about two hours after a water department crew apparently hit a gas line Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gas leak was first reported at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the gas leak and evacuations at 11:16 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters went door-to-door notifying resident of the leak on the first block of Sussex Street.

Residents were directed to a temporary evacuation safe site at Castro and Sussex or Diamond and Sussex, the fire department said.  

The incident was resolved shortly before 1 p.m., according to the SFFD. 

San Francisco Fire, police and PG&E crews are at the scene. No injuries were reported.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:44 AM

