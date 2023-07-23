Water department crew hits gas line in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters evacuated a block of Sussex Street in Glen Park for about two hours after a water department crew apparently hit a gas line Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gas leak was first reported at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the gas leak and evacuations at 11:16 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters went door-to-door notifying resident of the leak on the first block of Sussex Street.

Residents were directed to a temporary evacuation safe site at Castro and Sussex or Diamond and Sussex, the fire department said.

The incident was resolved shortly before 1 p.m., according to the SFFD.

UPDATE

INCIDENT RESOLVED



ALL EVACUATED CAN REPOPULATE HOMES



NO INJURIES OCCURRED AS A RESULT OF THIS INCIDENT



THANK YOU TO OUR COMMUNITY FOR AVOIDING THE AREA, AND THE MEDIA FOR SHARING OUR SAFETY MESSAGE



INCIDENT COMMANDER WAS BC SIGUENZA https://t.co/Vq1eF0DCDn pic.twitter.com/jsYFPKTAwe — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 23, 2023

San Francisco Fire, police and PG&E crews are at the scene. No injuries were reported.