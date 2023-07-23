Water department crew hits gas line in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters evacuated a block of Sussex Street in Glen Park for about two hours after a water department crew apparently hit a gas line Sunday morning, authorities said.
The gas leak was first reported at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the gas leak and evacuations at 11:16 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters went door-to-door notifying resident of the leak on the first block of Sussex Street.
Residents were directed to a temporary evacuation safe site at Castro and Sussex or Diamond and Sussex, the fire department said.
The incident was resolved shortly before 1 p.m., according to the SFFD.
San Francisco Fire, police and PG&E crews are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
