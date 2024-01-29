Watch: Oakland sideshow participants jump into burning ring of fire in intersection

People at a Sunday night sideshow in Oakland made a fiery spectacle when they ignited a flammable liquid in the middle of an intersection.

Chopper video captured the large sideshow at 106th and MacArthur in Oakland shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The incident came after reports of earlier sideshow activity in Oakland on the Citizen App.

In the video, participants were seen spraying flammable liquid onto the pavement in the middle of the intersection before igniting the large ring of fire in middle of street. People in the crowd jumped in and out of the ring before cars resumed stunts in the intersection, driving around and through the flames.

Spectators were also spotted shining lasers at the news chopper. It was not clear in the video if police responded to the activity.