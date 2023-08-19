Watch Live: Denver Broncos v. San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium

Watch CBS News
The San Francisco 49ers continue their preseason Saturday at 5:30 p.m., facing the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

KPIX is carrying the game and it is also available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page. 

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Preseason Game 

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

• Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: KPIX 5

