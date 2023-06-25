How to watch livestreamed and broadcast Stern Grove Festival concerts

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Popular folk group the Indigo Girls performed after an opening set by New Pornographers singer and solo star Neko Case on Sunday, June 25. Unfortunately, the end of the concert was cut off on the livestream when CBS SF had to return to streaming the news at 5 p.m.

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream some of the season's concerts.

• What: Stern Grove Festival concerts

• Date: Most Sundays this summer

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com, in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device.