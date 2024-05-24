How to watch "Roots & Resilience: An AAPI Celebration"

Throughout AAPI Heritage Month in May, CBS News Bay Area has been featuring stories highlighting the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in and around San Francisco.

On Friday afternoon, viewers can watch a one-hour special that will include many of the stories that have been aired in the past few weeks.

• What: "Roots & Resilience: An AAPI Celebration"

• Date: Friday, May 24, 2024

• Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• On TV: KPIX 5 at noon

• Online livestream: On the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming devices. The special will also be streamed on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube channel.