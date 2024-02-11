Watch CBS News
Watch live: Post-game Red & Gold Report after Super Bowl LVIII

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers lost a heartbreaking, heart-stopping overtime Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, 25-22.

KPIX is carrying post-game coverage in Las Vegas and San Francisco via our livestream available on cellphones, tablets and other devices in this story and on the player on the CBSSF.com home page. 

• What: Post-game Red & Gold Report after Super Bowl LVIII 

• Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

• Time:  

• Location: Las Vegas and San Francisco

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

February 11, 2024

