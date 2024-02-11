Watch live: Post-game Red & Gold Report after Super Bowl LVIII
The San Francisco 49ers lost a heartbreaking, heart-stopping overtime Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, 25-22.
KPIX is carrying post-game coverage in Las Vegas and San Francisco via our livestream available on cellphones, tablets and other devices in this story and on the player on the CBSSF.com home page.
• What: Post-game Red & Gold Report after Super Bowl LVIII
• Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
• Time:
• Location: Las Vegas and San Francisco
• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.
