Watch live: Oakland police pursue suspect through city streets

Police in Oakland are currently in pursuit of a man who was seen driving a black SUV with patrol units following him on East Bay freeways and city streets Tuesday afternoon.

So far, there has been no word from authorities what the pursuit is regarding. The suspect appeared to abandon the vehicle and was walking through a neighborhood on foot.

The suspect appeared to walk to a house, where he met with a second individual before leaving that home in a white stationwagon.

Live video can be viewed below.