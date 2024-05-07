Oakland fire crews knock down house fire near Laney College

Watch: Fire tears through building in Oakland near Laney College

Firefighters in Oakland were able to knock down a house fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 6th Ave. and E. 8th St. a few blocks from Laney College.

Multiple Oakland Fire Department units were at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. A second alarm was called a short time later. The home on fire appeared to be abandoned. The fire appeared to have spread to one of neighboring houses and a third alarm was called.

Shortly before 2 p.m., crews appeared to be getting the upper hand on the fire in the first structure.

Several roads in the area were being blocked off to traffic by Oakland police and fire personnel. The public was being asked to stay clear of the neighborhood.

This is a developing news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.