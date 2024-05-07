Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Oakland fire crews knock down house fire near Laney College

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Fire tears through building in Oakland near Laney College
Watch: Fire tears through building in Oakland near Laney College 01:00

Firefighters in Oakland were able to knock down a house fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 6th Ave. and E. 8th St. a few blocks from Laney College.

Multiple Oakland Fire Department units were at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. A second alarm was called a short time later. The home on fire appeared to be abandoned. The fire appeared to have spread to one of neighboring houses and a third alarm was called.

Watch Live: Oakland fire crews on site of 2-alarm fire by KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA on YouTube

Shortly before 2 p.m., crews appeared to be getting the upper hand on the fire in the first structure.

Several roads in the area were being blocked off to traffic by Oakland police and fire personnel. The public was being asked to stay clear of the neighborhood.

This is a developing news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He moved to CBS to work as the station website's managing editor in 2015.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 1:51 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.