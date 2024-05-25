How to watch the San Francisco Carnaval Grand Parade Sunday morning

On Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District featuring samba dancers, lowriders, and floats, with CBS New Bay Area bringing you all the action live.

The 60-contingent line-up features over 3,000 artists representing the cultural heritages of Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, Cuba, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, El Salvador, and more. The Grand Parade will cover 20 blocks in San Francisco's historic Latino Cultural District in the Mission.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at 24th and Bryant streets, proceeding west to Mission Street before heading north on Mission towards 15th Street. From there, participants will turn east on 15th.

If you're not attending in person, you can follow all the action from the Mission District with a full broadcast on air at KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 starting at 10 a.m. The special coverage will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page as well as on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube channel.

• What: San Francisco Carnaval Grand Parade

• Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

• Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online livestream: On the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming devices. The parade coverage will also be streamed on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube channel.

Those who didn't catch the parade in person or on our on-air broadcast on KPIX+ and livestream can enjoy an encore broadcast on Sunday, June 2nd at 8 p.m. The full parade coverage will also be viewable on this page and the KPIX Youtube Page.