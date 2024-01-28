Watch live: NFC Championship post-game "Red & Gold Report" on PIX+ and CBS SF livestream

After the end of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions Sunday evening, you can watch the "Red & Gold Report" on PIX+ and the CBS News Bay Area livestream.

While "60 Minutes" will air as scheduled on KPIX 5, the post-game "Red & Gold Report" hosted by Vern Glen will be broadcast and streamed following the end of the game.

• What: NFC Championship Post-Game "Red & Gold Report"

• Date: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

• Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (the start of the program could be earlier or later depending on when the game ends)

• Location: San Francisco

• On TV: PIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com, on the PIX+ website and on your mobile or streaming device.