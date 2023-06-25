How to watch CBS SF special 'Hope Love Pride: A Celebration'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The colorful festivities of the 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade will be featured as part of the CBS SF special "Hope Love Pride: A Celebration" being streamed and broadcast this Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

For those who can't attend the parade in person in the Bay Area or abroad, the broadcast and stream will provide live looks at the joy and celebration of the event while featuring some of the stories CBS SF covered during Pride month.

This marks the 53rd Annual LGBT+ Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco. More than 280 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will be participating in the procession.

CBS SF 2023 Pride Parade coverage CBS

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 am. The route runs along Market Street and ends at 8th and Market where the SF Price Celebration will fill the area around the Civic Center. Upwards of a half a million spectators are anticipated.

• What: "Hope Love Pride: A Celebration" featuring San Francisco Pride Parade coverage

• Date: Sunday, June 24, 2023

• Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Location: Downtown San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com, in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device.