Watch: Aerial wire dancers perform on side of San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid

Three wire dancers dressed in orange were seen being filmed as they performed hundreds of feet in the air on the side of the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco Monday.

Footage from the KPIX chopper showed the three dancers gathered near the top of the structure at around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. The dancers proceeded to rappel down the side of the building before executing aerial maneuvers as they pushed off the structure.

The dancers had people helping with their guide wires as well as a team of photographers filming the performance.

A media representative for the Transamerica Pyramid that the performance and shoot are fully sanctioned by building management and was being held in partnership with Bandaloop, an Oakland aerial dance troupe.

In addition to the photographers filming from a nearby roof, a drone was seen flying near the dancers. There was no word if this performance was being held in connection with APEC.

San Francisco police also posted on social media that the performance was permitted.

⚠️ ADVISORY ⚠️



Heads up! The individuals seen rappeling down the #TransamericaPyramid are part of a PERMITTED PERFORMANCE. Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/vdhs39NkAB — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 13, 2023

Bandaloop, which celebrated the opening of their newly renovated studio in West Oakland on Sunday with a public event, released the below statement.

BANDALOOP is working with Transamerica Pyramid building and the City of San Francisco. Their message is "We are dancing for human connection and expanded possibility - how we can have hope in impossible times."

BANDALOOP is Oakland-based vertical dance company, that has performed on landmark structures around the world. The company has just returned from performing on St. Paul's Cathedral in London. What better emblem of San Francisco than the iconic pyramid?