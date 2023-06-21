How to watch CBS SF coverage of 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- CBS SF will be covering the colorful festivities of the 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade this Sunday with a livestream and broadcast starting at 10 a.m.

For those who can't attend the parade in person in the Bay Area or abroad, the broadcast and stream provides a great way to experience he joy and celebration of the event.

CBS SF 2023 Pride Parade coverage CBS

This marks the 53rd Annual LGBT+ Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco. More than 280 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will be participating in the procession.

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 am. The route runs along Market Street and ends at 8th and Market where the SF Price Celebration will fill the area around the Civic Center. Tens of thousands of spectators anticipated.

The SF Pride Parade coverage will air on KBCW 44 Cable 12 and stream on the CBS News Bay Area website on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Viewers can tune in on their television or catch the livestream viewable in the player at the top of this story page, on the CBS SF home page or on the CBS News Bay Area app.