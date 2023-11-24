Watch CBS News
Sports

Washington couple make bizarre bets whenever 49ers play Seahawks

By Betty Yu

/ CBS San Francisco

Seattle-area couple make bizarre bets when 49ers play Seahawks
Seattle-area couple make bizarre bets when 49ers play Seahawks 02:48

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fresh off the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving Day, Seattle-area resident Jason Irwin had to make good on a bet he lost to his wife Jen Irwin -- a lifelong Niners fan.

That payout involved Jason donning a sandwich board and standing on a street corner in Auburn Wash. for several hours Friday. Auburn, where the couple live, is a suburb just outside Seattle.

Jason and Jen Irwin
The Irwins

"It was so much fun. I sat on the corner with him but in a chair with a blanket and coffee and watched all the people drive by and wonder what he's doing," Jen said. 

Jason has plenty of skin in the game. He has a painful reminder of a heartbreaking loss tattooed to his thigh.

He had to get the tattoo of Sourdough Sam after the Seahawks lost to the 49ers in the playoffs last January.

"It's much bigger than I anticipated but it's well done and colorful and only shows up when I'm wearing shorts," he said of the tattoo. 

For the last 18 years, the couple have made friendly and, lately, high-stakes bets when the Niners and Seahawks face off. 

"The worst one for me was probably when I had to get a perm," Jen said. "It took three years to get fully out of my hair. It was terrible."

Jen was born in Seattle on the day the Niners won their first Super Bowl in 1982. She's been a fan ever since. Jason grew up a Seahawks fan.

"I like to joke, 'Well, it's the only thing we really fight about -- is the Seahawks -- but on most everything else we get along," Jason said. 

"Winters can be 'meh.' "It gives us a little bit of excitement in the late fall," Jen added. 

On Dec. 10, the 49ers will take on the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

The Irwins will be making a bet. It's not known what's at stake yet but they're open to suggestions.

Betty Yu
web-bio-head-betty-yu.jpg

Betty Yu joined KPIX 5 in November 2013 as a general assignment reporter. She spent two years at WTVJ, the NBC-owned station in Miami, as a reporter before moving to San Francisco.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 11:49 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.