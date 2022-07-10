Washburn Fire threatening Yosemite's sequoias more than doubles in size

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has exploded in growth overnight, growing to nearly 1,600 acres as of Sunday morning.

The fire remains zero percent contained. It has grown more to the south, according to reports, but it has also extended slightly closer to Yosemite's famed Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias.

The fire is also producing a huge amount of smoke that is impacting air quality in the park and into the San Joaquin Valley, according to KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck.

This morning's satellite shows a huge amount of smoke from #washburnfire in @YosemiteNPS. Now at 1,600 acres. Perimeter includes portion of famed Mariposa Grove. Air quality in Yosemite Valley today is awful. Some smoke will likely be visible over Bay Area by Monday #cawx @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/VBUJRQ7jUb — Darren Peck (@WeatherAnchor) July 10, 2022

The rest of the park in California remained open, though smoke that hung in the air obscured some of the most scenic vistas and views.

More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened in the Mariposa Grove, but as of Saturday afternoon there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant. Some of the massive trunks were wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection as the blaze burned out of control.

The Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management Twitter account posted video showing some of the additional steps being taken to protect the trees, including the setting up of sprinkler systems.

Preparing for fire: The Grizzly Giant is the most renowned giant sequoia in Yosemite National Park. Standing at 209 feet it is the second largest tree in the Yosemite, and one of the most photographed.The Grizzly Giant is in the Mariposa Grove impacted by the Washburn Fire. pic.twitter.com/jnIlm9Gemn — Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management (@YosemiteFire) July 10, 2022

More than 200 personnel were involved in the firefight.

Beyond the trees, the small community of Wawona, which is surrounded by park and a campground, was under threat, with people ordered to leave their homes and campsites on Friday night.

The fire was proving difficult to contain, with firefighters throwing "every tactic imaginable" at it, said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson. That included air drops of fire retardant as well as the planned use of bulldozers to create fire lines, a tactic that's rarely used in a wilderness setting like Yosemite, Phillipe said.

A firefighter walks near the Mariposa Grove as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park July 7, 2022. The wildfire rages near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. National Park Service via AP

The bulldozers would primarily be used to put in fire lines to protect Wawona, she said. About 600 to 700 people who were staying at the Wawona campground in tents, cabins and an historic hotel were ordered to leave.

Though firefighters were facing hot and dry conditions, they didn't have to contend with intense winds on Saturday, said Jeffrey Barlow, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. Given the relatively small size of the fire and minimal winds, smoke impacts were not expected to stretch far beyond the park, he said.

The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of California's Sierra Nevada range, were once considered impervious to flames but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires fueled by a buildup of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and drought exacerbated by climate change have become more intense and destructive.

Lightning-sparked wildfires over the past two years have killed up to a fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume.

