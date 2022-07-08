Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park threatens giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages in a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said.

The Washburn Fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias.

A fire burned several acres near the southern edge of Yosemite National Park on Thursday. KPIX

It was not immediately clear whether any of the trees were burned in the wildfire. The rest of the park remains open.

Firefighters were working from the ground and the air to contain the blaze, park officials said in a tweet Thursday evening.

Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for Yosemite, told the Los Angeles Times that the wildfire had grown to 60 to 70 acres around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gediman did not immediately return The Associated Press' requests for comment on Friday morning.

