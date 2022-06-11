Warriors win fires up fans at Chase Center watch party

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Roughly 15,000 fans gathered at Chase Center Friday night to cheer on their team from across the continent and, largely thanks to a heroic performance by Steph Curry, they went home happy.

At the watch party for Game 4, iit was a sea of blue and gold -- except in section 121, where a husband and wife sat side by side.

Angie Mejia is a Dubs fan, her husband Jorge supports the Celtics.

"It's called happy wife happy life," Angie said after the Warriors' victory.

They couple, despite their obvious difference, were glad to share the NBA Finals experience together.

Angie was less pleased after Game 3.

"Last game he was gloating a little bit too much for my liking at home," Angie explained.

It wasn't clear who would have bragging rights until late in the game. Fans were on edge, knowing how much the Warriors needed this game.

"I was nervous at one point when the Celtics went to the 90s part," said Bella, a Warriors fan.

But Stephen Curry shook off his foot injury, scored 43 points and carried the team on his shoulders.

"The Warriors are amazing. I can't believe the Warriors won!" said Sufiyan, a Warriors fan.

"Like I told you, Boston. It's 2-2. We've come back and we're not worried because we got your best shot tonight. It's over. Dubs in 7. It's cool," Philip Parker said.

The Warriors will be back at Chase Center for Game 5 on Monday.