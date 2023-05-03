Warriors surprise longtime SFMTA Muni operator with playoff tickets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors invited a special SFMTA Muni employee to his first-ever Chase Center game. They surprised Angel Carvajal with a custom jersey before Tuesday's game.

"Oh my God...I can't find the right words to really express it, thank you, thank you," he said.

Carvajal has be working for SFMTA Muni for 36 years. He is the go-to operator for dignitaries, including mayors and senators.

"It is my first time in this stadium and it's also going to be my first game, and it's nothing better than it being between the Warriors and the Lakers," he said.

Angel has actually driven by Chase Center countless times on the job. He was responsible for test driving the Central Subway route that connects Chinatown to Chase Center, and was integral to its opening.

"I've been up and down Chase Center since the beginning when it was under construction... with passengers and it's been a beautiful experience," he said.

"I can't believe it's very beautiful," he said of seeing the venue from the insidefor the first time.

Carvajal is from Nicaragua and has lived in the San Francisco since he immigrated to the United States.

"I am very proud about it, about my work, this city, the people in this city," he said.

Carvajal took in all the action from one of the suites Tuesday evening. When asked about his series predictions, he replied Warriors in 5.