Warriors sending Jordan Poole, draft picks to Wizards for Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors are trading Jordan Poole and a number of draft picks to the Washington Wizards for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

CBS Sports' Bill Reiter confirmed the trade Thursday, which was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Paul was traded from the Phoenix Suns to Washington over the weekend in a blockbuster deal for Bradley Beal.

In Poole, the Wizards are taking a chance on a player who, less than a year ago, received a four-year, $140 million extension from the Warriors. Last year, which began with teammate Draymond Green punching Poole at training camp, was a disappointment through that lens.

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images



Poole averaged 20.4 points per game, a new career high, but his defense remained problematic and he fell to just 10.3 points per game in the postseason. That $140 million extension made sense when the Warriors believed Poole was bound for stardom, but now, with the new CBA looming and the NBA's most expensive teams getting punished for their spending, the Warriors needed to find a way to save money for the long haul. Paul has only one year remaining on his contract, so he fits the bill.

Paul has been one of Golden State's most persistent rivals during the Stephen Curry era. His Clippers defeated the Warriors in the 2014 playoffs, but once Golden State hired Steve Kerr as its coach, the Warriors managed to beat Paul's Rockets in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Paul nearly got another shot at the Warriors in 2022, but his Suns were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, and the Warriors went on to win the championship.

Now Paul will join the Warriors as he attempts to win his first ring and they try to win their fifth of this era. It is an unlikely partnership to say the least, and for the first time in his career, Paul is now likely to come off of the bench. But the Warriors give him a genuine chance to win a title, and going to Golden State allows him to remain on the West Coast, where his family is and where he reportedly preferred to remain. As surprising as this trade looks on paper, it was seemingly a necessity for all parties involved.