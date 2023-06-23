Warriors select Santa Clara's Brandin Podziemski with No. 19 overall pick of NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- The Golden State Warriors stayed local with their first player taken in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 overall pick, according to CBS Sports.

Podziemski took an unusual route to the NBA Draft. He was not initially considered a surefire NBA prospect, and he spent his freshman season averaging just 1.4 points per game for the University of Illinois.

He transferred to Santa Clara from there, though, and immediately thrived. He averaged 19.9 points per game and hit 43.8% of his 3-pointers last season, and now, he's headed to Golden State. Podziemski's best trait is his shooting, which the Warriors are obviously known for. However, he provided plenty of other things offensively at Santa Clara.

