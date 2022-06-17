Watch CBS News
Warriors feel-good championship win unites fans across Bay Area

By Reed Cowan

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thursday night's NBA Finals win for the Warriors connected a very diverse Bay Area community

Chances are you spent the day after the Warrior's NBA win smiling. Chances are, you experienced the win in a way that felt personal.  

Many across the Bay Area said a win for the Warriors reminded us of what it feels to be connected as a community in the wake of so many things that divide our nation.  

The above clip put together by KPIX 5 Anchor Reed Cowan shows some of the highlights of a win that reminded us all of one thing: we need each other in this world. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:19 PM

