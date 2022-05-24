Warriors fans show up in force at Thrive City as Dubs seek to close out Mavs

Warriors fans show up in force at Thrive City as Dubs seek to close out Mavs

Warriors fans show up in force at Thrive City as Dubs seek to close out Mavs

SAN FRANCISCO – For those not lucky enough to catch the Warriors playoff run in person, the watch parties at Thrive City in front of Chase Center might be the next best thing.

Fans who show up can make a compelling argument they're even more "die-hard" than the ones who show up when there's a game being played inside Chase.

"Sweep! This is what's going to happen to Dallas!" said James McCoy ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, taking place Tuesday night in Dallas. The Warriors lead the Mavericks in the series, 3-0.

McCoy is first in line and everyone behind him knows it in a nice way. He showed up seven hours before tipoff to secure one of 3,000 free spots for the watch party.

The Berkeley native has been a Warriors fan since 1968, getting into games at the Coliseum through a security guard friend, but has never been able to see a game inside their sparkling new home, where ticket prices are in the hundreds and thousands courtside.

"This is die hard from the Cow Palace days. We're still here. We believe!" said McCoy.

James says it's too expensive to buy a ticket these days. But that doesn't matter.

"You got people dancing, kids playing basketball, and people throwing out shirts. I keep missing them and I'm mad!" said McCoy.

It's that kind of passion and enthusiasm that creates a unique energy from the fans at Thrive City.

"This is beautiful. It brings all the people in the communities together. I got to meet a guy from Hayward and San Jose and even people from Modesto," said McCoy.

They'll watch along with James on a monstrous screen Tuesday night.

Who knows what kind of aerial take-off will come next after Andrew Wiggins' posterizing dunk in Game 3? "He didn't care. He was like from the playgrounds from Berkeley where I'm from. San Pablo and Grove street. He went to it and went after him!" said McCoy.

Whatever it is, you can bet James McCoy will be on his feet because he's Gold-Blooded, and just might be the Warriors number one die-hard fan.

"I cherish this ring. This is the biggest thing I got in my jewelry box!" said McCoy.

This is the first year the Warriors are hosting these watch parties at Thrive City on this scale, since the Warriors last championship run was in 2019, their final season in Oakland.

Space at Thrive City is first come, first serve.