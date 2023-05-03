Warriors fans ride emotional rollercoaster during Game 1 loss

SAN FRANCISCO -- The final minutes of the fourth quarter were filled with thunderous cheers, as the Warriors rallied back. In the end, the Lakers held off the Dubs with a 117-112 win.

With the Lakers leading 112-98 after a basket from LeBron James with 5:58 left, the Warriors went on a furious 14-0 run to tie the game at 112-112 on a Steph Curry 3 with 1:37 left in the contest.

The wild swing left Golden State emotionally worn out.

"Devastated right now, we needed this win here," said Ed Aureus of Pleasant Hill.

"It was great getting the first game out of this series," said Ed's wife Raquel Aureus.

As anxious fans stood up in their seats, Ed couldn't even bring himself to watch some of it.

"I was literally hiding behind the fan in front of me, he was standing up during the game, but I had to hide behind him and was hoping for the score to come in and when we tied it up, it was so close," said Ed.

The East Bay couple is used to cheering for different teams side by side.

"Born and raised in San Francisco. Born and raised in LA," Ed said referring to Raquel

"He proposed to me at a Lakers game and 25 years later we're still doing this," she added.

All throughout Chase Center there was friendly rivalry between two storied fan bases.

With 2.7 seconds on the clock and a 5-point lead, Dubs fans started to leave Chase Center.

Season ticket holder Tony Fang stayed until the very end.

"I got one thing to say, Klay, Jordan, you have to show up, they did not show up today," he said. "We lost the battle, we're going to win the war."