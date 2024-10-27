Warriors fans bring energy to Chase Center for first home game of season

SAN FRANCISCO - Warriors fans packed the Chase Center for the team's first home game of the season.

The team was undefeated coming off two road wins, but suffered their first loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Despite that, many fans are staying optimistic, like lifelong Warriors fan Jackie Sanchez.

"The energy with the team this year is very different, it's very electric, very positive vibes," said Sanchez about the atmosphere in the arena. "I'm loving it."

Sanchez has season tickets and tries not to miss a game. She already knows there's one game she won't miss, when the Mavericks come to town in November with former Warrior, Klay Thompson.

"It's sad, it's just sad," said Sanchez. "I'm not going to miss that Dallas game. I will be here. I think it's going to be a super emotional night, but that being said I think the dynamics when it's all said and done really was positive."

Before the game, that positivity radiated throughout Thrive Cty as fans young and old turned up for the game.

"He's two months yesterday so to celebrate his two months," said Mickey Fernandez about why he brought his new son, Junior, to the game.

Fernandez hopes to start inspiring his son at a young age to become an athlete himself.

"I don't know, some type of sports, some type of sports, he'll be into something," said Fernandez.

He also wants to encourage his son to support the Bay Area teams that are still here.

"The Raiders left, now the A's are leaving it's kinda a blow," said Fernandez, as Junior started to cry. "He's not happy about it either."

But there are things to be happy about, despite the Warriors' loss Sunday they have a winning record and a lot can happen between now and the NBA Finals.

Fan Yash Nalluri is anticipating a big year.

"A chip for sure, and a steph MVP," said Nalluri.

Sanchez had season tickets when the Warriors went all the way in 2022. She says the experience was incredible, and something she hopes she may experience again in 2025.

"I think just to get to that point and to be a champion and to get to the pinnacle of any sport is really, really amazing and they did it in such a short time frame multiple times," said Sanchez. "It was great."

In addition to the tough loss, Steph Curry left the game early with an injury. Still, fans think they can bounce back on Tuesday against the Clippers.