Warriors fans exultant at Chase Center watch party

/ CBS San Francisco

Across the bay, across the country, Dub Nation was ecstatic
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Chase Center's watch party turned into a massive celebration as the Warriors claimed the NBA Championship in Boston Thursday night. 

Some fans lingered around Chase Center and Thrive City to take pictures and soak up the moment. Many also stopped by the team store to buy championship gear.

"I was confident from the start. I knew they were going to win it all," said a Warriors fan named Jason. 

"This is amazing in this short amount of time to have this many championships," said Joe Houston.

Warriors fans came in confident even though the Dubs fell behind early in the game. Then Dub Nation was on its feet as the Warriors sealed the win. Confetti started falling as the celebration began.

For one couple who gave their names as Thea and Carlo, this championship was the sweetest of them all as they also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"It's like getting married all over again. It's amazing," Thea said.

The official Golden State championship hat costs about $45. You can find them in the team store but other locations have them as well.

Fans said it's well worth it to have a memento of this amazing season.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 11:34 PM

