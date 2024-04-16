The Warriors face the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament tonight. Here's what to know

The Golden State Warriors have a daunting challenge before them as they try to make history as the first 10th-seeded team to move from the NBA play-in tournament to the playoffs.

The team's placement means they need to defeat the Kings on their home court before they can move on to play the loser of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers match-up.

The Warriors making it to the NBA Playoffs will require a historic run as no No. 10 seed has made it out of the play-in tournament since it was first established in 2020.

When is the Warriors vs. Kings game?

The Warriors and the Kings will play Tuesday night, April 16, at 7 p.m. The game is one of the two Western Conference games on the play-in tournament schedule for the opening night, with the Lakers and Pelicans playing at 4:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

Where is the game?

Because the Warriors are the No. 10 seed, the 9th-seed Kings will be hosting them at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, because the lower-seeded teams will be hosting the higher seeds. So if the Warriors win on Tuesday, they will again be on the road to face the loser of the Pelicans and Lakers match-up. If they win that game, they will secure their place in history as the 8th seed in the NBA Playoffs.

What is the NBA play-in tournament?

With the No. 1 through 6 seeds having secured a spot in the NBA Playoffs, the two remaining spots are decided through a play-in tournament between the No. 7 and 10 seeds. The No. 9 and 10 seeds play each other, with the loser eliminated and the winner playing one more game for a chance at a spot.

In the summer of 2020, the NBA Board of Governors approved the first ever play-in game for the 2019-20 season as part of the league's plan for teams to play in an isolated bubble as part of its return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did the Warriors fare against the Kings this year?

The Warriors and the Kings split their regular season games 2-2 this season, with the Kings winning the last two games including a fierce 134-133 battle in late January where Stephen Curry lost the ball on a turnover in the final seconds. The rivalry between the two teams has only ramped up in recent years, with the Warriors and the Kings playing a heated seven-game first round playoff series last season -- the first time the two Northern California NBA teams faced off in the post season -- with the Warriors emerging victorious with a 50-point Curry performance in Game 7 at the Golden One Center.

Who to watch on the Warriors

Stephen Curry has often been the X factor for his team, frequently willing the Warriors to win on the strength of his otherworldly shooting touch that has redefined the game. He had another stellar season this year, scoring 26.4 points per game and shooting a torrid 40.8% from the 3-point line. While his Splash Brother Klay Thompson has had his struggles this year, he has blossomed since coming off the bench as the Warriors' sixth man.

Defensive anchor and spiritual leader Draymond Green has also faced challenges this season, getting suspended by the NBA twice including an indefinite suspension after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game in November. He was reinstated after 12 games and has played well with much less drama and controversy since his return. Another key player in the Warriors success this season has been explosive forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has averaged just over 16 points per game in his breakout third season that has seen the young player establish himself with his high-flying thunderous dunks. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have also made key contributions.

Who to watch on the Kings

Point guard De'Aaron Fox stands out as the Kings' biggest and most consistent offensive weapon, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 assists and two steals per game. However, the team also lost two important players late last month, with shooting guard Malik Monk -- who punished the Warriors repeatedly in the playoffs last year -- out with a sprained MCL, and 3-point threat Kevin Huerter undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Forward Keegan Murray has been helping to pick up the slack, averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games. Another key player not on the court? The rabid and incredibly loud Kings fan base who will be vocal in their support of the team.