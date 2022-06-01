Warriors courtside seats soar to over $40,000 for Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- If you want to sit among the glitterati for Thursday night's Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, you're going to have to have a bankroll to match.

According to Stubhub, the resell prices for courtside seats at San Francisco's Chase Center ranged from $42,650 to $54,674 on the eve of tipoff.

For those prices, you can buy a 2021 Jaguar XF or spend a month as a guest at the Grand Hotel Victoria on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Even a few rows back, the cost of admission was pretty steep. According to the Warriors website, courtside club seats go for $1,200 apiece at regular prices, but those being hawked in the re-sell market were going for 10 times that amount.

While that might not seem too pricey to entertainers like Drake or the tech elite of Silicon Valley, it's well beyond the means of most Warriors fans even in the upper reaches of the Chase Center which were selling for more than $500.

After five straight NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, this year's title showdown will be the first at the Chase Center. Loving called "Roaracle," the Oakland arena was legendary for its loud crowds.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob thinks the Chase crowd will be equally as vociferous.

"To me, there is no better arena in the world than this Chase Center," Lacob said. " It just needs the experiences like this one to kind of give it that history which Oracle had ... We love this building, our players love this building, our partners love this building. And it's it's showing up pretty, pretty well."

The Warriors have won all nine games this postseason at the Chase Center, including clinching victories in each round over Denver, Memphis and Dallas. It's their second longest home winning streak in a single postseason to the 10-0 mark in 2017 and just the fifth time in NBA history that a team has gone 9-0 or better leading into the Finals.

Golden State has outscored the opposition by 14.6 points per game at home, the best in the league this postseason as the loud crowd and comfortable environment has proved beneficial.