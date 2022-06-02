Warriors, Celtics fans ready for classic NBA Finals matchup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two storied franchises, two talented teams, and two devoted fan bases will compete Thursday in the NBA Finals hoping to once again be crowned champions.

"I was a big-time Warriors fan back in the 70s," says Carl Ruffin, a Warrior fan from Dallas by way of Danville.

As a longtime fan of the team, Ruffin says he knows and appreciates how special this roster, this moment, and this opportunity is for Warriors Nation.

"They were always a close-knit team. I mean they play together as a team. And you can tell that those guys really get along not only on the floor but off the floor as well," he said.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors pulls up to shoot the ball in the second quarter against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Celtics fans know a little something about basketball dynasties as well. Ironically, there is a popular Boston sports bar, The Connecticut Yankee, that's located less than a mile from Chase Center.

"We've been waiting for a Boston team to be versus San Francisco in the final matchup," said Connecticut Yankee co-owner Jonathan Broyer. "And we've been close. It was so close with the Patriots and 49ers. It was really close with the Giants and Red Sox. And now, we finally get to see it with the Celtics and Warriors."

There is mutual, if begrudging, respect from both teams' fans. They recognize that the path to the NBA Finals has not been easy. And both teams have rosters packed with stars and promising young players.

For fans of one of these teams, the season will end in glory and with a parade. Game 1 is the start of what's likely to be a long and bruising series to crown the NBA's next champion -- its once and future king.

