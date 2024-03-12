Wanted man arrested near Dublin after police chase from Tracy

A man wanted for stalking and residential burglary was arrested over the weekend in Alameda County after leading police in a pursuit from Tracy.

The Tracy Police Department said officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to a license plate reader's hit on a vehicle that was reportedly being driven by a person wanted for stalking and residential burglary. Police were told the driver of the vehicle could be armed with a knife and had made threats to force law enforcement to shoot him.

Tracy officers located the car on Schulte Road near Tracy Boulevard and attempted to stop and detain the suspect, but he fled and led officers on a pursuit throughout the city. At one point the driver tried to ram a marked patrol car after police attempted two unsuccessful intervention maneuvers.

Eventually, the suspect left Tracy and headed toward Alameda County, where he was caught and arrested near Dublin. He remains in custody.