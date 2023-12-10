Watch CBS News
Crime

Wanted man arrested in Vallejo with loaded gun, meth in fanny pack

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 12-10-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 12-10-23 12:18

Vallejo police said Saturday they arrested a man last week who was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during an argument in October. 

Police responded to a call about a man allegedly brandishing a gun on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of Lincoln Road East. 

A woman allegedly told officers she argued with a man who retrieved a firearm from his fanny pack, pointed it at her head and said "I'm a bad boy! I am a bad guy!"  

The suspect then fled the scene in a pickup truck. The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. 

Police spotted the man and his vehicle on Dec. 3 near Tennessee Street and Edwards Circle. Police said when they tried detaining the man - who was still wearing the fanny pack - he resisted and tried overpowering officers before fleeing on foot.  

Police pursued and arrested the suspect and, while searching his fanny pack, allegedly found a loaded firearm not registered to him and approximately 4.6 grams of methamphetamine. 

Police said the man had an outstanding arrest warrant from Napa County and a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. 

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked into Solano County jail. 

First published on December 10, 2023 / 10:44 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.