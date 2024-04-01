Watch: Thieves ransack Walgreens store in San Francisco's Civic Center area

A group of shoplifters ransacked a Walgreens store in San Francisco's Civic Center area Sunday as stunned onlookers and store personnel watched in another retail theft incident caught on video.

The incident happened at the Walgreens store at 9th and Market Streets at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A group of at least seven people wearing hoodies and masks were seen grabbing items off shelves and carrying away bags of merchandise.

Video of the theft was shot by CBS San Francisco producer William Lankford who was shopping there with his girlfriend when the thieves swept through the store.

No one appeared to have been hurt in the incident.

"End of the day on Easter Sunday should have been pleasant, instead I was shocked to see looters taking what they pleased with no regard for the law, or those around them, real-life smash and grab," said Lankford.

San Francisco police said in an emailed statement that officers responded at about 8:38 p.m. to a report of a group of people stealing from a business on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived to find the business was closed and no one was there to report the incident.

It was not clear why police responded some four hours after the incident. CBS San Francisco has requested clarification from both SFPD and Walgreens about the response to the incident.

It was just the latest episode of retail theft by groups of people caught on camera in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities, and the latest to hit a Walgreens store. In 2021, Walgreens blamed ongoing retail theft for a series of store closures. However, city leaders pointed out that Walgreens had announced in 2019 its plans to close some 200 stores around the country, including in San Francisco.

Walgreens has closed at least 17 stores in San Francisco since 2019 and is among other large retailers to have closed up stores in the city or announced plans to close since the start of the pandemic. The last one to close was in February 2023 in the city's Financial District. Walgreens said the closure was "due to a significant decrease in foot traffic in the Financial District since the onset of the pandemic."

In April 2023, a person shoplifting from a Walgreens on Market and 4th Streets in San Francisco was confronted by an armed security guard and shot dead during the confrontation, triggering weeks of protests. In July 2023, a Walgreens store in the city's Richmond District began padlocking its freezer section to thwart shoplifters.

In 2021, a viral video showed a shoplifter riding a bicycle through a San Francisco Walgreens store as customers watched and a security guard recorded the incident on a cellphone. The video helped cement a narrative of a city being defenseless against rampant and brazen shoplifting.

The shoplifter was eventually arrested, pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor theft and sentenced to 16 months in prison.