VTA shutting down dozens of buses due to heat

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has removed about 40 buses from service due to extreme heat and delays may persist as the heat wave continues, a spokesperson for the agency said on Tuesday.

Roughly ten percent of normal weekday service has been interrupted so far due to mechanical issues stemming from the heat, the agency said.

Air conditioning units have malfunctioned and engines have been overheating, VTA said.

Before waiting for the bus in the heat, make sure the route is operating by going to VTA.org/routes.