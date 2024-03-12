Rising copper thefts cause $500K in damage to VTA light rail lines; deputies make arrests

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies arrested two people Monday suspected in copper thefts along VTA light rail lines, as officials warn rising thefts have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the system.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to a theft in progress near the Cropley light rail station on Capitol Avenue in North San Jose. According to deputies, a suspect and a white pickup truck was seen near the tracks.

About 45 minutes later, the suspect was seen near the Reamwood light rail station on Tasman Drive in Sunnyvale. Following the second incident, deputies with the Transit Patrol pulled over a vehicle which matched the description of the pickup truck.

According to deputies, stolen VTA copper wire valued at $10,000 was found inside the pickup. The copper wire was approximately 20 feet long and weighed more than 100 pounds.

Two suspects, identified as 60-year-old Danielle Mayo and 55-year-old Frank Pacheco, were arrested.

Copper wire recovered from a metal theft that took place at Cropley light rail station in San Jose on March 11, 2024. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the pair were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine.

The arrests were announced as authorities said there have been more than two dozen cases of copper theft since the start of the year. Deputies said in several of the thefts, copper wire was cut close to the signal tracks, disabling warning lights and gates.

"These crimes not only interrupt VTA operations, but also pose a serious safety hazard," the sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Among the thefts that took place included a Feb. 27 incident at the Hostetter light rail station in East San Jose, where 66 feet of copper wire was taken, resulting in $198,000 in damage. On Feb. 26, thieves stole 120 feet of copper wire at Cropley station, causing $60,000 in damage.

Damage from the thefts is estimated to exceed $500,000.

Deputies said Tuesday that it is not yet known if Mayo and Pacheco are suspected in additional copper thefts.

The sheriff's office urged the public to report suspicious activity on track areas.