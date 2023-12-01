VTA, San Jose announce plans for affordable housing

San Jose and VTA reveal plans for affordable housing

The city of San Jose and the VTA are announcing plans to move forward with the construction of affordable housing on land owned by the transit agency.

Gail Osmer, residing near the proposed site of 203 affordable apartments, eagerly anticipates the housing development.

"I'm very excited about this housing development," Osmer said.

Osmer, a longtime advocate for unhoused individuals and senior citizens, sees unused transit properties as a solution to the Bay Area's housing crisis.

"We have a lot of VTA land sitting there," Osmer noted, highlighting the potential for development.

The VTA's partnership with MidPen Housing signals progress in creating 100% affordable housing for families earning 60% or below the area median income.

"This addresses the needs of essential workers, preventing relocation due to unaffordable housing," said VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot.

San Jose Supervisor Cindy Chavez stressed the urgency for action, highlighting the positive impact of such developments on the economy and community.

Mayor Matt Mahan acknowledged potential neighborhood concerns but emphasized support for affordable housing near transit hubs.

Osmer echoed support for the initiative: "Let's do it! Let's make people happy."

With collaborative efforts underway, the project near Capitol Light Rail Station promises hope for accessible housing in San Jose.