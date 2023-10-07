VTA approves plan for housing on empty lot neighboring work yard

SAN JOSE - The Valley Transportation Authority has approved a plan to build 200 tiny homes for unhoused people in San Jose on unused land near one of the agency's work yards.

Jason Arana works just a few feet away from where tiny homes will be built, and says the project would be fulfilling a vital need.

"If you were to lose everything today, what would you do," Arana said. "Where would you go, what resources would you have, zero."

VTA employees, however, have raised safety concerns about the site, and the mayor's plan.

A press conference was held on Wednesday with officials, discussing the site.

The ATU, which represents the bus, light rail operators and mechanics pushed back on the mayor's plan.

"The union is pressing for safety for the public, for the employees, and people who are going to be residents here," said John Pospishek, a representative from ATU 265.

"When we get to specifics, we are trying to get into agreement with the mayor. But he's absent and he's all talk right now."

Mayor Mahan is confident that having all of the tiny homes located off of Zanker Rd. is the best solution, pointing to the issue of the project's cost.

"Just going from one site to two sites nearly doubles the cost. There are many fixed costs," Mahan said.

The mayor says that applications for the tiny homes could start being accepted as soon as next year.

Lezla Gooden contributed to this report.