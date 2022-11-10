Vote count continues in tight race to become San Jose mayor

SAN JOSE -- As of Wednesday night, the race for San Jose's next mayor is still too close to call as poll workers continue to tally votes.

Political newcomer and San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan is leading Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez by 4,766 votes. Updated results were released just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening with Mahan widening his lead by 136 votes from the gap of 4,630 reported with the last set of results on Tuesday night.

SJ mayoral race ballot count. CBS

During election night as Mahan's lead was increasing, opponent Chavez blasted outgoing San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who publicly endorsed Mahan.

"I hold Mayor Liccardo responsible for two things, one for trying to damage my reputation in the community, but two for bringing the discourse to an incredibly new low in San Jose," said Chavez. "His PAC and a couple of other PACs spent a million dollars telling people that really distorting my record and trying to damage my reputation and my character pretty directly."

Mahan responded to some of the negative campaigning Wednesday.

"I can't really speak to all the negative ads that were out there. I was frustrated to see my positions on a number of issues being misrepresented and you know that kind of thing is going to happen and you just do your best to stay on message and pushing forward the solutions that you're offering," he said.

Mahan is a freshman San Jose City Councilmember who was first elected to office in 2020. All of his fellow councilmembers endorsed Chavez.

The next batch of results from Santa Clara County aren't expected until Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. Workers at the Santa Clara Registrar's Office are working 12 hour shifts to get the remaining ballots counted, but it could be days before some of these close contests are decided.