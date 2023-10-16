Volunteers for recall against Alameda DA Price begin to collect signatures

OAKLAND — Volunteers and workers hit the streets on Sunday in East Oakland to collect signatures to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Many of the volunteers have lost loved ones to gun violence in the city. They said Price's policies are aimed at protecting criminals.

Florence McCrary was one of those volunteers who turned her grief into action.

"We're trying to seek justice for Terrence. And I don't feel under this administration, we'll see that," said McCrary.

A stray bullet killed her son Terrence McCrary Jr. in 2016 in Downtown Oakland. The 22-year-old artist was attending a birthday party. Police said the young man arrested for his killing is responsible for three murders.

"He's been charged with three murders, sentenced for one. And now, they're trying to act like my son's life just can go the wayside," said McCrary.

Mccrary wants justice and accountability. She doesn't want Price to cut a plea deal with the suspect.

"It makes me angry, and it hurts my heart to the core. Because I don't get Christmas back. I don't get the things you mentioned, Mother's Day. I don't get to hug him," cried McCrary.

In West Oakland, Price supporters held a day of service. They said voters elected Price to reform the justice system.

"We feel for these families. We feel unfortunate that they're being misled," said James Burch, deputy director of The Anti Police-Terror Project. "Leveraging people's pain and suffering in order to score political points and achieve a recall that's politically motivated is deplorable; it's disgusting."

Burch said it was wrong to blame Price for the rising crime in Oakland when it was already bad before she was elected.

"Desperate people commit desperate acts, right? So if we want to prevent violence, what we need to do is get people out of the cycles of desperation by giving them the resources they need," said Burch.

Price supporters also say the recall is driven by Republicans. There were several Trump supporters who signed the petition. But many said they're Democrats who simply want to feel safe in their own homes.

"We need change in Oakland. It's getting worse and worse and worse. I've been living in Oakland (for about 26 years). This is the worst I have seen," said Lisa C. who signed the recall petition.

"And as far as Republicans, the last time I looked, I've never been one," said McCrary.

McCrary said the recall isn't right or left. It's about right and wrong.

"If this administration can't hear the voices and the cries from the grave for our children, then we have a problem. And that is why I sit here today," said McCrary.

Recall organizers said they would like to collect about 90,000 signatures. They have until March 2024 before they need to turn in the signatures.