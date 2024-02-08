Volunteer host committee welcomes football fans to Las Vegas

Amy Ashbaugh will be suited up in her team's Super Bowl 58 outfit for the next several days, proud to give her very best. She's one of around 7,000 volunteers with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee taking the field at Harry Reid International Airport.

Their playbook is simple: make visitors feel welcome, and answer my questions they may have upon their arrival - as it can be a bit overwhelming getting around and knowing what's going on before, during, and after the game.

"We're the first face that they see when they get off that plane," she said. "We want to make that impact right then."

Sometimes, she's there to answer logistical questions. Other times, there to give fun suggestions. She says a lot of folks are asking about what free events are going on.

"Things can get a little pricey during the Super Bowl," she said. "They've spent a lot of money to get here, so sometimes it's nice just to like get those things and take in those experiences."

This is Ashbaugh's third trip to the Super Bowl as a volunteer. She says so far, the energy here is special.

"There's definitely a different excitement because it's the first Super Bowl ever in Las Vegas," she said.

She's here from Phoenix. Trevor Bobb, the SVP of Volunteer Operations, says the team is made up of people from all over the world.

"I've met people who've flown in from Germany, from the UK, it's a global event - everybody loves it," he said. "We have volunteers from over 45 states representing us here in Las Vegas and from over 20 countries."

Playing host city to the Super Bowl is no small undertaking.

"We're expecting the busiest week ever here at Harry Reid International Airport," said Heidi Hayes, an airport spokesperson. "If you think about that, Las Vegas hosts a lot of events and conventions, so we're used to hosting a lot of people. But, this will be our busiest week we've ever seen."

Ashbaugh enjoys the energy and has enjoyed meeting fans.

"The 49er fans - they'll just walk by you - they'll just start yelling their chants," she said. "They went, 'bang bang!' And I walked by and said 'Niner gang!' And they were like, 'yeah!'"

But for her, it's really about putting good out into the world.

"Bringing joy to other people," Ashbaugh said. "When you leave you just have this amazing feeling that you've been able to help someone or make an impact in someone's life."