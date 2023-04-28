Visitors pack Yosemite ahead of closure over snow melt flood watch

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Hundreds of travelers flocked to Yosemite Thursday before the park shuts down Friday and through the weekend over flood concerns.

Many at the park took in the spectacular sights at tunnel view. Colette Goga from Oakhurst was having a ball seeing the park's beautiful waterfalls, describing it all in one word.

"Stunning! It is beyond beautiful," Goga said. "With snow and water, oh my gosh, are you kidding me? That's like the perfect combo. We're going to see a ton of folks and the weather is gorgeous. There's not a cloud in the sky."

Carolyn Todd Larson was thankful she made the trip from Pennsylvania before part of Yosemite Valley is set to close.

"Well, I think we did some lucky planning. Had we planned a few days later, we would've been very disappointed to not be able to go into the park," said Larson.

But that was not the case over at the park's Lower Pines Campgrounds. Campers Shelley and Kenny Nabal from Santa Cruz were cutting their ten-day trip short because of the closure.

"This has been our big trip we've been waiting all winter for," said Shelly Nabal. "We know we had such a wet winter. We got here. We are enjoying it while we can."

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Yosemite Valley starting Friday. Yosemite is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, May 3, "but could last longer," the National Park Service said in the closure notice.

The warm temperatures will result in rapid snowmelt which could cause flooding along rivers, creeks and streams in the park. Right now roads are wet, waters are rising and the Merced River is full and moving rapidly.

Chelsie Layman with Yosemite hospitality saod there will be no visitor access east of the El Capitan Crossover which would include Yosemite Village, Curry Village and the Ahwahnee Hotel.

"The Merced River is usually a pretty lazy, very mellow, relaxed river," said Layman. "And as you can tell behind me and probably here, it is not that right now."

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in Eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded.

Officials say Friday's closure was a hard decision, but visitors' safety is their top priority.

"And we want to avoid a potential emergency situation of guests and visitors getting stuck and not being able to get in and out of the park. So this is just out of abundance of precaution and to ensure the safety of everyone coming to Yosemite Park," said Layman.

Visitors planning a trip can check the Yosemite National Park website for current conditions.