Virtual reality experience 'Space Explorers: The Infinite' takes visitors into orbit

RICHMOND -- A new virtual reality experience at Richmond's Craneway Pavilion called "Space Explorers: The Infinite" takes people on a journey to the International Space Station.

"The Infinite" VR experience at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond. CBS

The immersive VR attraction allows visitors to experience something pretty close to space here on earth. After a brief orientation, KPIX 5's Betty Yu joined the NASA-inspired mission. She ended up walking very carefully right into space.

It was an intimate experience. During the 60-minute journey, guests could roam freely inside the full-scale 3-D replica of the International Space Station, even greet astronauts, and learn about their day.

"The Infinite" is the world's first and largest virtual reality experience about space.

"I was a little afraid of the unknown. And when I started walking, I started to build a little confidence," said Hector Garcia of Richmond.

Yu also shared that experience during her tour of space. Each person can choose the content they want to explore.

"This is actually my first time in virtual reality," said Garcia. "Your mind totally clears. You're at peace with yourself. You're with your spirit, a lot of spiritual connection."

Travelers quickly become part of the station's crew.

"Oh definitely. It's just a really odd experience just to be in that setting," said Roland Osage of Martinez.

"When the astronauts are in there talking, it feels so real that you're in there with them," said Vallejo resident Alfonso Quinones. "Inside there, you feel like you're nothing, basically. Faraway; a particle basically. It was really beautiful to see."

After returning to earth, explorers can enjoy immersive art. No headsets were needed to appreciate mirrored hallways, meant to reflect a universe of sound and light.

Tickets range between $24 and $54 dollars for children and adults. For more information, visit https://theinfiniteexperience.com