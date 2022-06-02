Violent Stockton street gangs busted -- 88 arrested, 58 firearms seized

STOCKTON (CBS SF) --- State and local law enforcement agencies swept through North Stockton in a series of raids over the last month, targeting violent street gangs and culminating in 88 arrests, 58 firearms including ghost guns seized along with a large stash of drugs.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced details of Operation "Hybrid Havoc" at a Thursday news conference.

"Collaborative law enforcement efforts such as operation Hybrid Havoc are a key component in our efforts to protect Californians and public safety," Bonta said. "Today, we are announcing that we have not only taken dangerous individuals, illegal guns, and drugs off Stockton streets — but also helped bring closure to families grieving for the loss of their loved ones."

As part of the operation, authorities said, agents prevented alleged acts of violent crime including one attempted homicide, four shootings, a burglary and a robbery. Two homicides were solved as a result of the investigation.

Operation "Hybrid Havoc" was carried out in two phases -- one on May 18 and the other that culminated on Wednesday.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement agents executed 24 search warrants and 18 arrest warrants in the Stockton area, focusing on the north Stockton area.

During the operations, the agencies arrested a total of 88 individuals on felony charges, seized 58 firearms — including 12 ghost guns and 10 assault weapons — and confiscated 959 grams of MDMA, 394 grams of cocaine, 98 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of heroin, 3.8 lbs. of illegal marijuana, 54 grams of fentanyl and $23,846 in cash.

Along with those already charged, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing the cases of all those arrested for potential court filings. The alleged crimes include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, firearms and narcotics trafficking, as well as gang enhancements.