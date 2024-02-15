Students sickened inside classroom at Vintage High School in Napa; 5 taken to hospital

A number of students inside a classroom at Vintage High School in Napa were sickened by an unknown substance, prompting a temporary shelter-in-place, authorities said Thursday.

The Napa Valley Unified School District said in a message to staff and families that students attending a first-period choir class began feeling ill and teachers promptly removed all students from the room. The Napa Valley Register reported 24 students were overcome with nausea and five were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The district said the Napa Fire Department recommended that the administration order a shelter-in-place while they evaluated the campus. The shelter-in-place was in effect until about 10:40 a.m., the Register reported.

The fire department worked with PG&E to find the cause of the incident, and PG&E did not find any gas or carbon monoxide in the choir room, the district said. City of Napa spokesperson Jaina French told the Register that as of 10:30 a.m., no cause was known.

Napa police sent out a community alert about the presence of fire and police departments at Vintage High and said there was no current threat to students or staff on campus.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.