Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of San Jose's Peters Bakery

SAN JOSE -- An 21-year-old Sacramento man and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen August armed robbery of Peters' Bakery in San Jose that was recorded by a surveillance camera.

San Jose police said Smith, who was on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles were taken into custody at residences in San José.

A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating him.

The robbery took place on at approximately 1:20 a.m. on August 17th when five masked suspects stormed into Peter's Bakery located at 3108 Alum Rock Ave.



Bakery Robbed At 1:20 am on Aug 17th, five losers with knives robbed the bakery. Thankfully, no one was hurt. If you have any information please let us know. Any information provided will be kept confidential. Share if you can. Thank you. Posted by Peters' Bakery on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Two of the suspects held employees at knifepoint and demanded to know where the cash was kept, while the other three rummaged through the business.

Fearing for their lives, the victims told the suspects where the cash box was. The suspects took the cash box and then fled in a white BMW.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered the same five suspects had committed a commercial burglary at Arteaga's Food Center just 45 minutes prior to the robbery at Peter's Bakery.

The suspects broke a window to the business, made entry and stole several items from a jewelry kiosk before fleeing in the same white BMW.

Automated license plate reader cameras assisted in identifying the white BMW. As the investigation progressed, detectives were then able to identify all five suspects and link them to both crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.