Video: Monarch butterfly numbers rebound along Monterey coast

PACIFIC GROVE -- Early reports point to another hopeful year for threatened monarch butterflies in Northern California.

After nearing the brink of extinction in 2020, this marks the second year in a row that monarch butterfly numbers have improved.

The winter count takes place in the monarch hibernation groves along the California coast. KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck visited the Monarch Butterly Sanctuary in Pacific Grove to get an early look at how the count is shaping up.