VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo

DANVILLE --  A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m. 

The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.

**Hoist Rescue-Rock City, Mount Diablo** At approximately 4:40 pm, CHP H-30 responded with San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and California State Parks to a report of a climber who fell from Sentinel Rock. H-30 arrived overhead as Valley Fire and State Parks made access to the victim. H-30 lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to the scene to assist in the rescue. The patient, a 19 year old male, was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approx 30-60 feet to a ledge below. The climber sustained major injuries. Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment by San Ramon Valley Firefighters, he was hoisted to H-30 and flown to a nearby Lz. The patient was transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. California State Park Rangers will be investigating this incident. #helicopter #hoist #stateparks #rockclimbing #rockcity #californiahighwaypatrol #paramedic #firefighters

Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.

Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.

