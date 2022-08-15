VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo

DANVILLE -- A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.

Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.

Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.