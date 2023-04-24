Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Video: CHP helicopter crew rescues injured hiker in Napa

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Helicopter crew rescues injured hiker in Napa
Raw video: Helicopter crew rescues injured hiker in Napa 01:27

NAPA -- A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker Monday morning at Westwood Hills Park in Napa.

 The CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations said on social media the helicopter crew responded with the City of Napa Fire Department and AMR Napa to help the injured hiker.

Video from the CHP showed the helicopter hoisting the hiker from a trail and taking her to a waiting AMR ambulance.

The hiker was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries and the circumstances that led to the helicopter rescue were not disclosed.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.