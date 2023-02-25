Video: Boats go up in flames during Lake Berryessa dock blaze
LAKE BERRYESSA -- A massive fire erupted at a Lake Berryessa marina Friday night, engulfing a dock and several boats.
Firefighters from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit along with Napa County firefighters and other responders were called to the scene at Markley Cove about 10:15 p.m.
But upon arrival there was little the could do as several boats were already engulfed by flames. They took a defensive approach to battle the fire.
The fire destroyed the dock and between 10 to 20 boats, houseboats and jet skis. No injuries were reported.
A section of the dock broke off and was floating independently, with some sections sunken and others floating aflame.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. There was no immediate estimate as to the damage.
