Video: Big rig joins participants at Oakland illegal sideshow

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are investigating a number of illegal sideshows that shut roads across the city overnight.

At one of the locations video provided to KPIX by AIO Filmz showed a big rig spinning doughnuts below an overpass at Maritime Street and Grand Avenue in west Oakland.

A big rig spins around an intersection at an Oakland sideshow. AIO Filmz via KPIX

At one point in the video, spectators rushed the truck and climbed onto the trailer/container as it circled the intersection.

Local and state governments are working on legislation that would allow police to arrest -- and for the courts to prosecute -- sideshow spectators in addition to the drivers.