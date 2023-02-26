Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Video: Big rig joins participants at Oakland illegal sideshow

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw Video: Big rig joins illegal sideshow in Oakland
Raw Video: Big rig joins illegal sideshow in Oakland 01:56

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are investigating a number of illegal sideshows that shut roads across the city overnight. 

At one of the locations video provided to KPIX by AIO Filmz  showed a big rig spinning doughnuts below an overpass at Maritime Street and Grand Avenue in west Oakland.

Big Rig in Sideshow
A big rig spins around an intersection at an Oakland sideshow. AIO Filmz via KPIX

At one point in the video, spectators rushed the truck and climbed onto the trailer/container as it circled the intersection.

Local and state governments are working on legislation that would allow police to arrest -- and for the courts to prosecute -- sideshow spectators in addition to the drivers.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.