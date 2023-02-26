Video: Big rig joins participants at Oakland illegal sideshow
OAKLAND -- Oakland police are investigating a number of illegal sideshows that shut roads across the city overnight.
At one of the locations video provided to KPIX by AIO Filmz showed a big rig spinning doughnuts below an overpass at Maritime Street and Grand Avenue in west Oakland.
At one point in the video, spectators rushed the truck and climbed onto the trailer/container as it circled the intersection.
Local and state governments are working on legislation that would allow police to arrest -- and for the courts to prosecute -- sideshow spectators in addition to the drivers.
