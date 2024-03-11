Video: 3 suspects in Sunnyvale and Santa Rosa retail thefts arrested after freeway pursuit

Authorities in the North Bay arrested three suspects from Oakland Monday afternoon in connection with at least two retail thefts in Santa Rosa and Sunnyvale involving more than $75,000 in merchandise.

According to a Facebook post by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the suspects allegedly were involved in the "theft of several thousands of dollars from a store in Santa Rosa" on Monday. Authorities said the suspect vehicle in that incident was also reported to be connected with a second retail theft in Sunnyvale where between $75,000-$100,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's helicopter H1 was on patrol and spotted the suspect vehicle speeding south on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle on the freeway and were led on a high-speed pursuit.

The suspect vehicle drove in excess of 100 mph in all lanes including the shoulders, eventually clipping a barrier along the freeway before colliding with another vehicle, sending both cars crashing into the median. The driver of the second vehicle was injured.

The still-moving suspect van tried to flee but was disabled. Deputies struck the van with a pit maneuver to stop it and quickly detained the three suspects, including a female suspect who fled from the crash scene on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Santa Rosa police and CHP officers also arrived to assist in the arrests and collision. The suspects have not been identified.